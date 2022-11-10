© 2022 91.9 KVCR

As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Eddie Torres (IC4IJ) - How Adelanto being a Superfund Site Affects Residents

KVCR | By Quinn Mays
Published November 10, 2022 at 11:47 AM PST
Adelanto ICE Detention Center Sign
Quinn Mays
/

Quinn Mays of KVCR speaks with Eddie Torres of Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice about how the toxic land, air, and water of Adelanto affects the living conditions of residents and those detained in the ICE Detention Center there.

Air pollution & nuclear poisoning from the George Air-force Base made the area a “superfund site,” somewhere so toxic that commercial or residential development isn’t possible. Despite this, the federal government who owns the land still uses the base as an airport for transporting warehouse goods with with companies like Amazon. Not 6 miles away is the GEO operated ICE Detention Center. Where incarcerated residents (Adelanto claims them in the Census) are drinking polluted water, land, & air like the rest of the Adelanto community.

To learn more and support, visit ic4ij.org or follow @ic4ij on Instagram, and check out the Listening Post Collective's work in the IE. This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Tags
immigration issuesimmigration detentionUnfiltered IELPCenvironmentInland Empire environmentLocal environmentenvironmental justice
Quinn Mays
