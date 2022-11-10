Eddie Torres (IC4IJ) - How Adelanto being a Superfund Site Affects Residents

Quinn Mays of KVCR speaks with Eddie Torres of Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice about how the toxic land, air, and water of Adelanto affects the living conditions of residents and those detained in the ICE Detention Center there.

Air pollution & nuclear poisoning from the George Air-force Base made the area a “superfund site,” somewhere so toxic that commercial or residential development isn’t possible. Despite this, the federal government who owns the land still uses the base as an airport for transporting warehouse goods with with companies like Amazon. Not 6 miles away is the GEO operated ICE Detention Center. Where incarcerated residents (Adelanto claims them in the Census) are drinking polluted water, land, & air like the rest of the Adelanto community.

To learn more and support, visit ic4ij.org or follow @ic4ij on Instagram, and check out the Listening Post Collective's work in the IE. This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.