immigration issues

Inland Empire Congressman Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands) visited three immigration detention facilities in El Paso, Texas Monday, and spoke to KVCR about what…
Here’s California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response to President Trump’s call to send migrants seeking asylum to sanctuary cities: It’s already happening.…
It's day two [Monday] of California Governor Gavin Newsom's three day visit to El Salvador. It's his first international trip since taking office. Newsom…
Avocados are just one of many foods America imports from Mexico.But with worries about a possible border closure this week, news outlets whipped up fears…
The San Bernardino County high desert city of Adelanto is the latest in a string of local governments to get out of the business of detaining immigrants…
Sacramento-area Congressman Tom McClintock recently made an eye-opening claim about the number of Americans killed by undocumented immigrants, as he…
Just a day after California Attrorney General Xavier Becerra led a coalition of 16 states suing to stop Donald Trump's border emergency declaration,…
California Governor Gavin Newsom made several immigration claims during his State of the State address as he pushed back against what the Trump…
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs City Council last night (Wednesday) approved a resolution proclaiming it as a sanctuary city. The resolution makes…
California Governor Gavin Newsom is making good on a campaign promise to help migrants seeking asylum. KPBS reporter Matt Hoffman has more on Newsom's…