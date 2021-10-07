SoCal Immigration Rights Advocates Call on Vice President Harris to Bypass Senate Parliamentarian

Office of State Senator Maria Elena Durazo Elected officials and activist leaders forming a blockade on Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles.

Last week the parliamentarian rejected Democrat's second attempt to include a pathway to legalization for undocumented individuals as part of congresses budget reconciliation process.

Angelica Salas is the Director of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) and spoke at the rally. She said, "We're here because we want to make sure that Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Schumer, and Senator Durban are clear that they have the power to deliver permanent residency (and) green cards for our community."

Salas added that she was tired of politicians making bold immigration promises during election times. She added, "And then when you have the power to do something, you ignore us, and you tell us no."

Several local politicians and non-profit groups were present at the protest, including the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice out of Rancho Cucamonga.

Responding to last week's decision, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was still committed to work on overhauling the U.S. immigration system.