Local News

SoCal Immigration Rights Advocates Call on Vice President Harris to Bypass Senate Parliamentarian

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM PDT
20211007_160731493_iOS.jpg
Office of State Senator Maria Elena Durazo
/
Immigration rights activists gathered outside out Los Angeles City Hall calling on Vice President Harris to bypass the U.S. Senate parliamentarian.

Over 100 immigrant rights activists gathered at the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Oct, 7 to call on Vice President Kamala Harris to bypass a ruling by the Senate Parliamentarian.

20211007_171125339_iOS.jpg
Office of State Senator Maria Elena Durazo
Elected officials and activist leaders forming a blockade on Spring St. in Downtown Los Angeles.

Last week the parliamentarian rejected Democrat's second attempt to include a pathway to legalization for undocumented individuals as part of congresses budget reconciliation process.  

Angelica Salas is the Director of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) and spoke at the rally. She said, "We're here because we want to make sure that Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Schumer, and Senator Durban are clear that they have the power to deliver permanent residency (and) green cards for our community."

Salas added that she was tired of politicians making bold immigration promises during election times. She added, "And then when you have the power to do something, you ignore us, and you tell us no."

Several local politicians and non-profit groups were present at the protest, including the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice out of Rancho Cucamonga.

Responding to last week's decision, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was still committed to work on overhauling the U.S. immigration system.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
