-
In the last several years, we’ve witnessed a resurgence in movements such as the feminist movement, black lives matter movement, and massive…
-
U.S, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced last week that it would start using more than 1,600 federal prison beds to detain immigrants. The…
-
The state of California issued an advisory yesterday (Tuesday) to help employers understand a new law aimed at protecting immigrant workers. Capital…
-
Inland-area Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) is co-sponsoring a bill that would create legal work permits for undocumented immigrants in…
-
The Coachella Valley community of Cathedral City -- the second-largest of the 8 desert cities behind Indio -- has approved a proposal to make it the first…
-
The Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court insists that arresting illegal immigrants who appear at courthouses for legal business may be legal, but…
-
President Trump wants to detain more immigrants. He could — with California’s help. The president has promised to deport 2 to 3 million people this year…
-
There have been an increasing number of reports this week that U.S. immigration authorities in Southern California have been conducting raids and…
-
Students at Cal State San Bernardino gathered together to celebrate graduations, matriculations and the end of yet another successful school year, but…
-
The new "Health4AllKids" program begins today, meaning all children in California, regardless of immigration status are now eligible for the full scope of…