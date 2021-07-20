Deferred Action for Child Immigrants (DACA)

-
Two local representatives in Congress split their votes Thursday on House passage of the American Dream and Promise Act. Riverside Democrat Mark Takano,…
The legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(D.A.C.A.) program awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision this month. If repealed, it could have a…
In the last several years, we’ve witnessed a resurgence in movements such as the feminist movement, black lives matter movement, and massive…
U.S, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced last week that it would start using more than 1,600 federal prison beds to detain immigrants. The…
A demonstration in Irvine yesterday (Monday) drew both supporters and opponents of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program - DACA - on the day…
California's community colleges and universities are urging their students who are DACA recipients to take advantage of what may only be a temporary…
An Inland Empire immigrants advocacy group is praising a California federal judge 's ruling that puts President's Trump's cancellation of DACA on hold, at…
The R.E.A.L. Coalition (Regional Economic Association Leaders) is an association of some of California’s business and economic development entities,…
Majorities of Californians want to improve the Affordable Care Act and protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegal as children - but oppose the…
Following the lead of New York and 14 other states, California is taking the Trump Administration to court for phasing out the DACA program. State…