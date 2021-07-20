environment

-
Hundreds of endangered frogs were re-introduced into the San Bernardino National Forest on July 8. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on the project to save…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Lauren Olson, a Zero Waste Manager and Sustainability Expert with World Centric. Lauren shares…
The Environmental Education Collaborative and Rialto Unified School District are holding a Youth Climate Action Summit tomorrow to bring together…
Scientists have found a new way to study hard to access animals in urban areas. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson spoke with a Cal State San Bernardino biology…
(UPDATED 6:30am SATURDAY, APR. 27) RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Downtown Riverside will be bugged in a big way today for the fifth annual ``Insect Fair,'' featuring…
Single-use tobacco products like cigarettes or vapes could become a thing of the past if some California lawmakers get their way. CapRadio's Ezra David…
"Cool roofs" that are supposed to reduce the "heat island" effect and lower temperatures might also increase air pollution, according to a new study. But…
State officials insist that toxic substances detected in the soil on land slated for a new housing development in Riverside will be cleaned up, and that…
California pension funds will be required to divest from coal under a bill that's now headed to governor Jerry Brown's desk. As Capital Public Radio's Amy…
Last week's UC Riverside forum on the future of the Inland Empire's logistics industry included both champions and critics of the industry's impacts on…