Southern California air regulators delivered a major win last week in the fight to improve the region’s toxic air quality. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports…
Every summer, a blanket of smog settles in the Inland Empire, helping to rank the region’s air quality among the dirtiest in the nation. Now, a new report…
Inland Empire groups joined in a downtown Los Angeles rally Monday in support of the Amazon worker unionization effort in Bessemer, Alabama. KVCR’s Megan…
One year into the pandemic and the changes to how Americans work have not all been fair or equal. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson took a look at the Inland Empire’s…
A petition circulating in the community of Bloomington is urging San Bernardino County officials to reject a rezoning proposal that would allow for a…
In the Inland Empire, where the logistics industry supports the region’s shopping habits, vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected by air…
The Riverside City Council voted unanimously to adopt unique new guidelines to minimize the impact of bringing warehouses into the community on November…
More and more economists are openly worrying that the coronavirus epidemic could plunge the U.S. into a recession. If it does come to that, how would it…
San Bernardino residents and activists participated in the Global Climate Strike 2019, calling on e-commerce company and warehouse operator Amazon to…
A 1 million-square-foot warehouse center planned for a site off the 215 freeway narrowly survived a challenge today as Riverside County supervisors voted…