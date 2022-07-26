© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local

Apparel company will lease 1.8 million-square-foot warehouse in Beaumont

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM PDT
ULACBeamontWarehosue.png
Courtesy of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
/
www.us.jll.com
An ariel photo of the site of the United Legwear & Apparel Co. warehouse (right), which is currently under construction and set to be complete by December 2023.

The apparel company behind brands such as Sketchers, Champion, and Puma has signed a lease for a 1.8 million-square-foot warehouse center in Beaumont.

The United Legwear & Apparel Company (ULAC) will lease the under-construction distribution center, which will be near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highway 60.

ULAC chief operating and finance officer, Chris Volpe, told the Redlands Daily Facts that the new center will be the company's flagship west coast distribution center.

When complete, the 1.8 million square foot warehouse will become one of the largest industrial facilities in Southern California. Construction on the facility began this month and is set to be complete by December 2023.

Local City of BeaumontWarehouses
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
