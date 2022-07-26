Apparel company will lease 1.8 million-square-foot warehouse in Beaumont

The United Legwear & Apparel Company (ULAC) will lease the under-construction distribution center, which will be near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highway 60.

ULAC chief operating and finance officer, Chris Volpe, told the Redlands Daily Facts that the new center will be the company's flagship west coast distribution center.

When complete, the 1.8 million square foot warehouse will become one of the largest industrial facilities in Southern California. Construction on the facility began this month and is set to be complete by December 2023.