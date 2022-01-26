© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Proposed Warehouse Would Neighbor Bloomington High School

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM PST
WP_Cajon_t670.jpg
San Diego Business Journal
Exterior shot of a warehouse in San Bernardino, CA.

Residents of Bloomington are raising concerns over a proposed warehouse that would neighbor Bloomington High School.

Community members gathered in a virtual San Bernardino County meeting last week to voice their concerns. Caitie Towne is a Bloomington High School grad and was one of several local teachers to voice opposition to the project. "Bloomington is not for sale; we don't want these warehouses here," said Towne.

The property would be nearly 260,000 square feet of warehouse space and be less than 500 feet from the high school.

Lilly Gutierrez would live near the proposed project and raised concerns over other already existing warehouses near the site, including an Amazon Fulfillment Center less than a half-mile away. "It makes me extremely worried that the county isn't listening to the residents of Bloomington who do not want these warehouses built behind our homes," said Gutierrez.

The focus of the meeting, though, was to discuss the environmental impact report being written by county contractor Konnie Dobreva. She spoke of the items the report would observe."That includes air quality, noise, traffic, (and) adjacency. We'll look at the high school. We'll look at the residential uses; we'll look at the air quality associated with that, so we hear you loud and clear on the cumulative impacts," said Dobreva.

The report will take three to six months to complete and then head to the San Bernardino County Planning Commission. Unless the project is appealed, the commission will get the final say to either approve or deny the project.

Tags

Local NewsBloomingtonWarehouses
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
