Event honors Inland Empire entrepreneurs and innovators

The award ceremony was called the 'Homecoming for Innovators in the Inland Empire.' "This event is part of a larger effort we're doing in partnership with organizations like the UC Riverside Center for Social Innovation, the University of La Verne, and Blended Impact to highlight all the remarkable innovations and entrepreneurship in this region," said University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman.

The ceremony had seven different categories and fifteen different honorees. One of those recipients was Sigma Beta Xi CEO Corey Jackson, who received the Innovator of Distinction award. "It's such an honor to be recognized; you know myself and our leadership are just a bunch of Rialto kids with a dream," Jackson said.

Jackson's non-profit provides services such as their Breath I.E., asthma program, and mentorship for Inland Empire youth and families. "It is our responsibility to make sure that we are a critical part of the communities that we serve, to help stabilize families and their children, and then get them on track to be able to thrive," Jackson said.

Other recipients included non-profit CEO Gabe Maldonado of TruEvolution and Rakalya Simpson and Dar'rell Jones of the BLU Educational Foundation.

Complete list of award recipients:

Excellence in Public and Private Partnership

Chuy Flores - Estolano Advisors

Excellence in Innovation for Mission-Driven Enterprises

Gabriel Maldonaldo - Tru Evolution

Innovator of Distinction

Erica Beal - AVIVV

Corey Jackson - Sigma Beta Xi

Excellence in Innovation in Excelorators and Incobators

Scott Agajanian - Murrieta Innovation Center

Excellence in Technology Innovation

Shailendra Singh - FarmSense

Leslie Hickle - FarmSense

Mohammed Kuku - Pantri

Joshua Morales - StarNav LLC

Next-Gen Innovator

Zubin Carvalho - SoCal Face Shields for Frontline Workers

Tenzing Carvalho - SoCal Face Shields for Frontline Workers

Excellence in Social Social Innovation

Ashley Hill - Magdalena’s Daughters

Dar'rell Jones - BLU Educational Foundation

Rakayla Simpson - BLU Educational Foundation

Suzie Gomez - Inland Empire Community Collaborative