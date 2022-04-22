© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside and San Bernardino County top list of U.S. counties with the worst ozone pollution

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 22, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT
48440670271_b355e19c13_o.jpg
Ron Reiring
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Smog seen from a hill in the Inland Empire.

According to a new report released by the American Lung Association, San Bernardino and Riverside County topped the list of the most polluted U.S. counties to live in.

San Bernardino County ranked first and Riverside County second for the worst counties in the U.S. for ozone pollution. For the report, the American Lung Association looked at hourly ozone data from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the years of 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Of the ten worst U.S. counties for ozone pollution, 7 were in California, including Los Angeles County, which ranked third, and Kern County, which ranked fourth. For counties with the cleanest year-round pollution, Gallatin County in Montana ranked first, and Kauai County in Hawaii ranked second.

Riverside County San Bernardino County Inland Empire Air Pollution
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
