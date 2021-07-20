air pollution

-
Southern California air regulators delivered a major win last week in the fight to improve the region’s toxic air quality. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports…
-
A proposed state mandate, that would aim to get businesses that operate fleets of diesel trucks to transition to zero emissions vehicles will soon be…
-
In the Inland Empire, where the logistics industry supports the region’s shopping habits, vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected by air…
-
The Riverside City Council voted unanimously to adopt unique new guidelines to minimize the impact of bringing warehouses into the community on November…
-
The California Air Resources Board will be voting on a rule to electrify trucks and big rigs on Thursday. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on how this could…