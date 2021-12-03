© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

New Report Shows Increased Labor Force Participation in Inland Empire

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM PST
32290100186_a4d7110a52_o.jpg
Don Graham
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Scenic photo of Inland Empire with the San Gabriel Mountains in the background.

The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages was released on Dec. 3.

Professor Daniel MacDonald of California State University, San Bernardino, joined KVCR's Jonathan Linden to learn more about the report and other economic indicators within the Inland Empire. Professor MacDonald is the Chair of the Department of Economics at CSUSB and authors the weekly email newsletter "Inland Empire Economic Update."

Within the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages was the rate for Labor Force Participation, which Professor MacDonalds said looked favorable for the Inland Empire region. According to Investopedia, the measure of labor force participation is "an estimate of an economy's active workforce." They say the formula looks at the number of people ages 16 and over who are employed or actively seeking employment divided by the total noninstitutionalized, civilian working-age population.

According to Professor MacDonald, there has been a decrease in labor force participation in California, but the opposite has occurred in the Inland Empire. He said the Inland Empire rates show a good promising trend for the region and shows that people here in the Inland Empire want to get back to work and are able to get back to work. "In fact, their (Labor Force Participation) actually going in the positive direction, the Inland Empire, even though state-wide we're actually going in the negative direction."

Professor MacDonald also discussed the 6.3% unemployment rate in Riverside and San Bernardino County. He said that the rate is pretty good and that unemployment rates have taken a sharp decline over the last three months. He said rates were staying around 7% to 8% for a period. "So the sharp decline that we've seen over the last three months or so is promising in terms of showing that the economy is on the path to recovery," said MacDonald.

Local NewsInland Empire economyIE economyCal State San BernardinoEconomic Update with Professor Daniel MacDonald
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
