© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Applications being accepted for #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program, 8 IE schools participating

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
FQQbrlpVgAIo3qO.jpg
Josh Fryday
/
Twitter
From left to right: San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Rodriguez, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, and Cal State San Bernardino President Tomás Morales posing with a #CaliforniasForAll College Corps sign.

California's chief service officer made a stop on April 12 at Cal State San Bernardino to kick off recruitment for the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program.

The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps is a brand-new program being launched by the state. Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday says the program's goal is to help low-income students graduate on time and in less debt. “But we also want to make sure that students are gaining valuable work skills while they're in school and that they're able to focus on doing something meaningful in the community that's making change in the community while staying on time to graduate,” Fryday said.

Through the program, participants will receive $10,000 for 450 hours of community service within one school year. The service will be directed towards organizations that focus on climate action, food insecurity, and student tutoring.

Of the 45 California schools selected for the pilot program, eight are from the Inland Empire. “We have just been blown away by the enthusiasm from the leaders of the institutions of higher education here(Inland Empire), from all of the colleges who have a deep sense of civic commitment and wanting to instill civic duties and responsibilities into their students,” Fryday said.

Cal State San Bernardino is one of the local university participants. University President Tomas Morales says that beyond the funding the students receive, the program is really about service to the community. “The data is very clear, students that are involved in these types of programs and services, that are engaged, graduated (at) higher rates, are more successful, are more likely to find employment opportunities," Morales said.

Students interested in the program can contact their university or visit the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps website. A complete list of Inland Empire colleges and universities participating in the program is listed below.

  • Crafton Hills College
  • Moreno Valley College
  • Norco College
  • Riverside City College
  • San Bernardino Valley College
  • Cal Poly Pomona
  • CSU San Bernardino
  • UC Riverside

Tags

Local News Inland EmpireSan Bernardino Community College DistrictCal State San Bernardino
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden