Applications being accepted for #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program, 8 IE schools participating

The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps is a brand-new program being launched by the state. Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday says the program's goal is to help low-income students graduate on time and in less debt. “But we also want to make sure that students are gaining valuable work skills while they're in school and that they're able to focus on doing something meaningful in the community that's making change in the community while staying on time to graduate,” Fryday said.

Through the program, participants will receive $10,000 for 450 hours of community service within one school year. The service will be directed towards organizations that focus on climate action, food insecurity, and student tutoring.

Of the 45 California schools selected for the pilot program, eight are from the Inland Empire. “We have just been blown away by the enthusiasm from the leaders of the institutions of higher education here(Inland Empire), from all of the colleges who have a deep sense of civic commitment and wanting to instill civic duties and responsibilities into their students,” Fryday said.

Cal State San Bernardino is one of the local university participants. University President Tomas Morales says that beyond the funding the students receive, the program is really about service to the community. “The data is very clear, students that are involved in these types of programs and services, that are engaged, graduated (at) higher rates, are more successful, are more likely to find employment opportunities," Morales said.

Students interested in the program can contact their university or visit the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps website. A complete list of Inland Empire colleges and universities participating in the program is listed below.

