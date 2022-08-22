© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire experiencing higher inflation rate than Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden,
Daniel MacDonald
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT
VictoriaRedlandsWarehousePicture.png
Anthony Victoria
/
The Frontline Observer
Aerial view of warehouses in Redlands, California.

Cal State San Bernardino Economics Professor Daniel MacDonald spoke with KVCR's Jonathan Linden for their monthly discussion on economics here in the Inland Empire.

Professor Daniel MacDonald is the chair of Cal State San Bernardino's Economics department and the author of the weekly Inland Empire Economic Update email newsletter. You can subscribe to his newsletter here. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Professor MacDonald and KVCR's Jonathan Linden.

Tags

Local News Economic Update with Professor Daniel MacDonald
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
Daniel MacDonald
Professor Daniel MacDonald is the Chair of the Economics Department at California State University, San Bernardino. He earned his B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Seton Hall University in 2007 and his Economics Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2013.
See stories by Daniel MacDonald