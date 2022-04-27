© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

4/27/22 - Dr. Manfred Keil Discusses the IEEP State of the Region

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM PDT
IE April 27 .png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian speaks with Dr. Manfred Keil. Dr. Keil is Chief Economist with the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and a leader at the Lowe Institute of Political Economy at Robert Day School of Economics and Finance, Claremont McKenna College. He recently provided his economic forecast at the annual IEEP State of the Region event and talks about the Inland Empire's current economic situation.

For more information, visit ieep.com

