Inland Edition
Wednesdays at 2:00 and 6:30pm
Inland Edition is a new program intended to inform residents about resources and services available in our two-county region and directions on where to find them, as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic together.
Latest Episodes
-
On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President of The Uniquely Abled Project, a program focused on creating career opportunities for the uniquely abled. Dr. Rosenberg discusses how the project matches employers and careers with the right workers and prepares both to ensure a high success rate. Enrollment for this program is now available at San Bernardino Valley College.
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kimberly Starrs, Vice President of External Affairs for Inland So Cal United Way. Kimberly shares…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Robert Jinkerson, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at UC Riverside.…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Julie Bank, Director of Riverside County Animal Services. Julie shares information about animal…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Philip Cutler, the CEO of Paper, an educational support system implemented by some school districts…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Rick Axelrod, CEO and Medical Director for Lifestream Blood Bank. Lifestream is celebrating its…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Lauren Olson, a Zero Waste Manager and Sustainability Expert with World Centric. Lauren shares…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marlene Garcia, Executive Director of the California Student Aid Commission. Individuals might fear…
-
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Gayani DeSilva, Medical Director of Behavior Health for IEHP, the Inland Empire Health Plan. Dr.…
-
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Michael Potoczniak, Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health at Loma Linda…