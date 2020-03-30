On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President of The Uniquely Abled Project, a program focused on creating career opportunities for the uniquely abled. Dr. Rosenberg discusses how the project matches employers and careers with the right workers and prepares both to ensure a high success rate. Enrollment for this program is now available at San Bernardino Valley College.

