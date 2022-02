2/23/22 - Dr. Adam Godzik Discusses UC-NL ATTACK

Biomedical scientists are advancing drug discovery as members of the California-based consortium UC-NL ATTACK. Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with consortium team member and UCR Professor of Biomedical Science, Dr. Adam Godzik. Dr. Godzik explains how building robust collaborations is key in ‘ATTACKing’ future pandemics.

To read the article on this topic, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/01/18/building-robust-collaborations-attack-future-pandemics