3/16/2022 - Dr. Gloria Gonzales-Rivera Discusses Citrus Seeds Angel Investors

Today on Inland Edition, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Gloria Gonzales-Rivera. She’s a UCR professor and part of the team leading Citrus Seeds LLC Angel Investors. Two Riverside startups received over $80,000 as winners of the Riverside Angel Summit. Dr. Gonzales-Rivera shares more about the two local startups, their mission, and why they were selected.

To read the article that inspired this conversation, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/02/16/agricultural-pest-control-and-energy-storage-startups-win-riverside-angel