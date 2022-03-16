© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

3/16/2022 - Dr. Gloria Gonzales-Rivera Discusses Citrus Seeds Angel Investors

Published March 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM PDT
Today on Inland Edition, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Gloria Gonzales-Rivera. She’s a UCR professor and part of the team leading Citrus Seeds LLC Angel Investors. Two Riverside startups received over $80,000 as winners of the Riverside Angel Summit. Dr. Gonzales-Rivera shares more about the two local startups, their mission, and why they were selected.

To read the article that inspired this conversation, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/02/16/agricultural-pest-control-and-energy-storage-startups-win-riverside-angel

Inland Edition Local news
