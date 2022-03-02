© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

3/2/2022 - Win Cowger Discusses Roadside Rubbish

Published March 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM PST
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with UCR environmental scientist Win Cowger. He took part in a study to determine who was responsible for roadside rubbish. His research showed that most trash items originate less than two miles from where it’s found. Win shares how this finding could help cities prevent plastic litter that will eventually taint water and air.

For the article that inspired this conversation, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/02/08/whos-responsible-roadside-rubbish

You can read the article on microplastics here:
Rogers, Kara. "microplastics". Encyclopedia Britannica, 8 Sep. 2020, https://www.britannica.com/technology/microplastic

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
