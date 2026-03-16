© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/16 KVCR Midday News: Record breaking heat continues this week; Activists hold protest concert for Adelanto ICE detainees

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:09 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The record breaking heat continues this week. Weather officials warn that temperatures will be some 30 degrees higher than normal for this time of year. KVCR.

2. Lawmakers in California are pushing multiple bills to reform the state’s elderly parole program. The bipartisan effort comes after two convicted child molesters were granted early release under a law allowing parole for inmates 50 and older who have served 20 years. CapRadio.

3. Protesters put on a concert at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in the Mojave desert on Saturday … to call attention to the plight of undocumented detainees. KVCR.

Tags
Local News The Midday News Report
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria
More News