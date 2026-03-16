3/16 KVCR Midday News: Record breaking heat continues this week; Activists hold protest concert for Adelanto ICE detainees

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The record breaking heat continues this week. Weather officials warn that temperatures will be some 30 degrees higher than normal for this time of year. KVCR.

2. Lawmakers in California are pushing multiple bills to reform the state’s elderly parole program. The bipartisan effort comes after two convicted child molesters were granted early release under a law allowing parole for inmates 50 and older who have served 20 years. CapRadio.

3. Protesters put on a concert at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in the Mojave desert on Saturday … to call attention to the plight of undocumented detainees. KVCR.