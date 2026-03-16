Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Economics IE: March 16
Here’s this week’s rundown of local economics news.
- Gas prices are up all over the country as the conflict in the Middle East continues to bring uncertainty to the world’s oil supplies.
- Ports in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia are feeling the effects of the U.S.-Israeli War with Iran, with many backing up. The leader of the Port of L.A. said Thursday however, the massive port complex is not feeling the ripple effects, for now.
- An insurance crisis continues to rattle California’s foster care system, threatening to displace thousands of vulnerable children.
- Cal State San Bernardino announces it’s generated $1 billion in economic growth.