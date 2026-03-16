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Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: March 16

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published March 16, 2026 at 2:39 AM PDT

Here’s this week’s rundown of local economics news.

  • Gas prices are up all over the country as the conflict in the Middle East continues to bring uncertainty to the world’s oil supplies. 
  • Ports in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia are feeling the effects of the U.S.-Israeli War with Iran, with many backing up. The leader of the Port of L.A. said Thursday however, the massive port complex is not feeling the ripple effects, for now.
  • An insurance crisis continues to rattle California’s foster care system, threatening to displace thousands of vulnerable children.
  • Cal State San Bernardino announces it’s generated $1 billion in economic growth. 
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument