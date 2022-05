Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Daniel O’Neill, Orthopedic Surgeon, Sports Psychologist, and author of Survival of the Fit: How Physical Education Ensures Academic Achievement and a Healthy Life. Dr. O’Neill discusses childhood obesity, the effects on both their physical and mental health, and the changes that could help our kids.

For more information, or to order Dr. O’Neill’s book, visit survivalofthefit.net