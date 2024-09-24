© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

Ipyani Lockert: Regional Program Director, Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

Season 2 Episode 20 | 26m 45s

The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity gathers people from different churches and unites them using the principle every religion has in common: Love thy neighbor. Ipyani Lockert shows how this not-for-profit organization helps people stand up against discrimination, gives asylum seekers legal assistance and helps people who have been released from incarceration a chance at a new life.

Aired: 09/26/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Inland Edition Season 2
  • Inland Edition Season 1
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Molly Widdicombe: Council Director, Girls on the Run Riverside
A look at an organization that encourages girls to exercise, and boost their self esteem.
Episode: S2 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Inland Edition
Erin Welch: Director of Development, Junior Achievement
A look at an organization that teaches children about business and money management.
Episode: S2 E18 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Patty Godoy: Ceo, Ella Sports Foundation
Patty Godoy talks about her not-for-profit foundation for young Latina athletes.
Episode: S2 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Sloane Keane: CEO, Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Sloane Keane talks about the positive disruption a mentor can be to a child.
Episode: S2 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
David Hahn: Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity, Riverside
David Hahn talks about the many housing services Habitat for Humanity provides.
Episode: S2 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
Sabrina Gonzales: Executive Director, CRIISC
A look at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California and resources it provides.
Episode: S2 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
James Moses: Regional Director, CCRC
Services the Child Care Resource Center provides, and how needs have changed since the pandemic.
Episode: S2 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Karen DiCarlo: Executive Director, Santa Claus Inc
A look at a not-for-profit organization that consistently provides essential goods to children.
Episode: S2 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Kimberly Starrs: President & CEO, Inland Socal United Way
A look inside one of the most well organized and valued not-for-profit entities.
Episode: S2 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Cynthia Breunig: Ceo, Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio
Cynthia Breunig talks about the vast amount of benefits of being in the Girl Scouts.
Episode: S2 E10 | 26:46