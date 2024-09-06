© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

Patty Godoy: Ceo, Ella Sports Foundation

Season 2 Episode 17 | 26m 47s

Patty Godoy understands sports does more than teach kids athletic skills. It creates teamwork and a sense of belonging. When kids learn how to play sports at an early age, it gives them a great foundation for working with others later in life. Patty Godoy's hope is to level the playing field for latina athletes and women of color so everyone can have that valuable foundation.

Aired: 09/05/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Patricia Nickols-Butler: President & Ceo, CAPSBC Preview
The Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County helps those living in poverty.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Joe Mayner: Director, River's Edge Ranch
A not-for-profit ranch dedicated to treating men with substance and alcohol addiction.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Vanessa Perez: Executive Director, Bbop
A not for profit learning facility that provides business resources to women of color.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Lori Van Arsdale: Director and Board Member, The Ramona Bowl
The Ramona Bowl Amphitheater in Hemet is one of the Inland Empire's hidden treasures.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Chris Burns: CEO, Boys Republic Preview
A look into Boys Republic, a non-profit school improving the lives of troubled youth.
Preview: S2 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Connie Leyva, Executive Director KVCR
The former state senator talks about voting and the importance of community colleges.
Preview: S1 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Matthew Jennings, Riverside County Treasurer Preview
An informative conversation with Riverside County’s Treasurer and tax collector.
Preview: S1 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Tim Sandoval, City of Pomona Mayor Preview
Mayor Sandoval talks about different ways to fix different problems in the city.
Preview: S1 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Malia Cohen, California State Controller
Controller Cohen talks about how the general public can benefit from her office.
Preview: S1 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Board Supervisor
Supervisor Spiegel talks about unique issues affecting Riverside County’s Second District.
Preview: S1 E16 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Sloane Keane: CEO, Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Sloane Keane talks about the positive disruption a mentor can be to a child.
Episode: S2 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
David Hahn: Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity, Riverside
David Hahn talks about the many housing services Habitat for Humanity provides.
Episode: S2 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
Sabrina Gonzales: Executive Director, CRIISC
A look at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California and resources it provides.
Episode: S2 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
James Moses: Regional Director, CCRC
Services the Child Care Resource Center provides, and how needs have changed since the pandemic.
Episode: S2 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Karen DiCarlo: Executive Director, Santa Claus Inc
A look at a not-for-profit organization that consistently provides essential goods to children.
Episode: S2 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Kimberly Starrs: President & CEO, Inland Socal United Way
A look inside one of the most well organized and valued not-for-profit entities.
Episode: S2 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Cynthia Breunig: Ceo, Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio
Cynthia Breunig talks about the vast amount of benefits of being in the Girl Scouts.
Episode: S2 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Carrie Ridgway: Executive Director, MSRPAC
A look at the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, which strives to give pets a good home.
Episode: S2 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Shawn Prokopec: Ceo, Anthesis
A look at Anthesis, a not-for-profit organization that helps adults with mental disabilities.
Episode: S2 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Matt Abularach-Macias: Deputy Campaigns Director, Envirovoters
The mission of Envirovoters is to ensure California's leaders focus on climate change.
Episode: S2 E7 | 26:46