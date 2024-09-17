Molly Widdicombe: Council Director, Girls on the Run Riverside

Extras
The Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County helps those living in poverty.
A not-for-profit ranch dedicated to treating men with substance and alcohol addiction.
A not for profit learning facility that provides business resources to women of color.
The Ramona Bowl Amphitheater in Hemet is one of the Inland Empire's hidden treasures.
A look into Boys Republic, a non-profit school improving the lives of troubled youth.
The former state senator talks about voting and the importance of community colleges.
An informative conversation with Riverside County’s Treasurer and tax collector.
Mayor Sandoval talks about different ways to fix different problems in the city.
Controller Cohen talks about how the general public can benefit from her office.
Supervisor Spiegel talks about unique issues affecting Riverside County’s Second District.
A look at an organization that teaches children about business and money management.
Patty Godoy talks about her not-for-profit foundation for young Latina athletes.
Sloane Keane talks about the positive disruption a mentor can be to a child.
David Hahn talks about the many housing services Habitat for Humanity provides.
A look at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California and resources it provides.
Services the Child Care Resource Center provides, and how needs have changed since the pandemic.
A look at a not-for-profit organization that consistently provides essential goods to children.
A look inside one of the most well organized and valued not-for-profit entities.
Cynthia Breunig talks about the vast amount of benefits of being in the Girl Scouts.
A look at the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, which strives to give pets a good home.