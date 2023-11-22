Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Board Supervisor

Extras
Supervisor Spiegel talks about unique issues affecting Riverside County’s Second District.
Commissioner Lara talks about whats being done to help with the rising costs of insurance.
Sherriff Dicus talks about the differences between his department and city police.
Rowe talks about the challenges of providing for San Bernardino County’s small towns.
California’s Secretary of State explains what exactly the position does (and it’s a lot).
The Congressman talks about positive government bipartisanship and finding resources.
Joe Richardson talks about money and initiatives with the California State Treasurer.
The County of Riverside Superintendent of Schools talks about current initiatives.
Dr. Rodgers talks about the importance of citizens getting involved in government meetings
The SB County Superintendent of Schools talks about collaboration between districts.
Latest Episodes
Mayor Dawson talks about Riverside's cooperative council / manager form of government.