4/6/22 - Dr. Ziari Discusses City of Hope Corona

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Mo Ziari, a medical oncologist and hematologist with City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. Dr. Ziari talks about their newest and largest facility now open in Corona, which makes City of Hope services available to local residents. He shares how they were able to give continuous cancer care to patients even when the pandemic first started and talks about the ongoing clinical trials that patients have the opportunity to participate in.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofhope.org/location/corona