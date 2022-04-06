© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

4/6/22 - Dr. Ziari Discusses City of Hope Corona

Published April 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM PDT
Apr 6 IE.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Mo Ziari, a medical oncologist and hematologist with City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. Dr. Ziari talks about their newest and largest facility now open in Corona, which makes City of Hope services available to local residents. He shares how they were able to give continuous cancer care to patients even when the pandemic first started and talks about the ongoing clinical trials that patients have the opportunity to participate in.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofhope.org/location/corona

Tags

Inland Edition Local newsHealth news
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock