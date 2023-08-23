© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

California State Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh

Season 1 Episode 4

“You don’t have to be a political science major to work in government.” Senator Bogh talks about how your own life experiences make you qualified to run for office, and how you can make a difference for your city and state. She also talks about the growth of the Inland Empire and how it affects the state of California.

Aired: 08/31/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh Preview
Senator Bogh talks about the growth of the Inland Empire and how it affects California.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Eloise Gomez Reyes Preview
The majority leader talks about the importance of working as a team in government.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Mayor Helen Tran Preview
A conversation with the Mayor of San Bernardino and the unique opportunities of the city.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Inland Edition
Episode 1 Preview
CA State Superintendent of Public Instruction shares his passion for equity in education.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
California State Assembly Member Eloise Gomez Reyes
The majority leader talks about the importance of working as a team in government.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Mayor Helen Tran
A conversation with the Mayor of San Bernardino and the unique opportunities of the city.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Inland Edition
Superintendent Tony Thurmond
CA State Superintendent of Public Instruction shares his passion for equity in education.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:47
Watch 39:59
Inland Edition
Congressmen Pete Aguilar and Mark Takano
We speak with Congressmen Pete Aguilar and Mark Takano.
Episode: E12 | 39:59
Watch 27:11
Inland Edition
Mark Gibbs, SBD International Airport
Lillian speaks with Mark Gibbs, Director of Aviation at SBD International Airport.
Episode: E11 | 27:11
Watch 26:15
Inland Edition
Dr. Gerald Maguire
Lillian speaks with Dr. Gerald Maguire.
Episode: E10 | 26:15
Watch 44:38
Inland Edition
Loma Linda Hospital Expansion
CEO Kerry Heinrich discusses the Loma Linda University Health Hospitals Expansion
Episode: E9 | 44:38
Watch 23:38
Inland Edition
Ontario Airport
Alan Wapner shares the latest news on the airport and travel in the Inland Empire.
Episode: E8 | 23:38
Watch 27:40
Inland Edition
7: 10 Commuter Link
Lauren Skiver talks about new college bus routes between the Inland Empire and Palm Desert
Episode: E7 | 27:40
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Uniqely Abled Project
An organization that challenges the assumption people with disabilities are unemployable.
Episode: E6 | 26:46