Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy Rodgers, Trustee

Extras
Dr. Rodgers talks about the importance of citizens getting involved in government meetings
The SB County Superintendent of Schools talks about collaboration between districts.
Mayor Dawson talks about Riverside's cooperative council / manager form of government.
The Palm Springs Councilmember talks about her small city’s legacy and challenges.
Senator Bogh talks about the growth of the Inland Empire and how it affects California.
The majority leader talks about the importance of working as a team in government.
A conversation with the Mayor of San Bernardino and the unique opportunities of the city.
CA State Superintendent of Public Instruction shares his passion for equity in education.
Latest Episodes
We speak with Congressmen Pete Aguilar and Mark Takano.
Lillian speaks with Mark Gibbs, Director of Aviation at SBD International Airport.
Lillian speaks with Dr. Gerald Maguire.