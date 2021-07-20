local arts

-
On Wednesday, the City of Riverside unveiled “The Rise” Mural, which pays tribute to Black individuals from here in the U.S. and from around the globe.
Local literary nonprofit the Inlandia Institute and the Riverside Art Museum have teamed up for Suicide Prevention Month, presenting an online juried…
A little bit of funk, rock, and soul, Inland Empire’s homegrown band Kiki Diago will be performing in Downtown Riverside at the end of this month.Other…
This Expressions of Art segment profiles Opera Theatre at California State University San Bernardino. Professor of Music, Stacey Fraser is the Director of…
This Expressions of Art segment is on the San Bernardino Arts Fest. The SB Arts Fest features over 100 artists, bands, and performing artists. The event…
Combining her father's original orchestrations with new music of her own, Lucie Arnaz's upcoming performance draws on her 2010 album, "Lucie Arnaz: Latin…
A fundraiser benefiting Mexico earthquake victims in Riverside's sister city Cuautla is scheduled for Sunday at the Fox Performing Arts Center in…
Comedian, long-time public radio personality, and pet lover Paula Poundstone will perform in Riverside at the Fox Performing Arts Center this Saturday, to…
Long-time country music performer LeAnn Rimes will be coming to the Inland Empire this weekend, performing in Temecula on Sunday. In this segment from…
Stagecoach Headliner Garth Brooks Will Be Joined By Wife Trisha Yearwood,Keith Urban, Other Big ActsThe 2018 Stagecoach Country Music Festival will be a family affair for next year's Stagecoach headliner Garth Brooks. Trisha Yearwood - Garth Brooks' wife…