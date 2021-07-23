© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Riverside Unveils “The Rise!” Mural in Downtown

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM PDT
217973757_10159566556963619_6499116907686996623_n.jpg
Courtesy of Michael J. Elderman
/
Artists who contributed stand in front of the mural.

On Wednesday, the City of Riverside unveiled “The Rise” Mural, which pays tribute to Black individuals from here in the U.S. and from around the globe.

The event started with a performance of the Black National Anthem, sung by Yarissa Milan.

Co-Organizer of the mural, Shea Ellis Tracey, said the mural was created in part to help honor black excellence.

Shea Ellis Tracey stated, “And we created this in part, in honoring black excellence, in its many walks of life, as well as being able to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and representation.”

The mural depicts 32 different people, including Kamala Harris, Geroge Floyd, Maya Angelou, Thurgood Marshall, John Lewis, and many more.

217857175_10159566556798619_6002455347633975555_n.jpg
Courtesy of Michael J. Elderman

Councilwoman Gaby Plasencia spoke at the event and said Riverside has etched a complex history that shows the need for artwork like this.

Councilwoman Plasencia said, “That history included both significant efforts to achieve greater justice, equity, and understanding, as well as an unfortunate periods and events that have demonstrated the need for increased commitment, ideas, and action to work towards these goals.”

Alongside the mural, a plaque will eventually be placed that will have a QR code that will lead to material sharing the stories of all the figures displayed, as well as curriculum that parents and teachers can use.

You visit the mural off the corner of Market Street and 9th Street in Downtown Riverside.

NewsLocal newsCity of Riversidelocal artspublic art
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
