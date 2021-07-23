Riverside Unveils “The Rise!” Mural in Downtown

The event started with a performance of the Black National Anthem, sung by Yarissa Milan.

Shea Ellis Tracey stated, “And we created this in part, in honoring black excellence, in its many walks of life, as well as being able to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and representation.”

The mural depicts 32 different people, including Kamala Harris, Geroge Floyd, Maya Angelou, Thurgood Marshall, John Lewis, and many more.

Courtesy of Michael J. Elderman

Councilwoman Gaby Plasencia spoke at the event and said Riverside has etched a complex history that shows the need for artwork like this.

Councilwoman Plasencia said, “That history included both significant efforts to achieve greater justice, equity, and understanding, as well as an unfortunate periods and events that have demonstrated the need for increased commitment, ideas, and action to work towards these goals.”

Alongside the mural, a plaque will eventually be placed that will have a QR code that will lead to material sharing the stories of all the figures displayed, as well as curriculum that parents and teachers can use.

You visit the mural off the corner of Market Street and 9th Street in Downtown Riverside.

