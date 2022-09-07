© 2022 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino Art Association Hosts Art Show at the Garcia Center for the Arts Through Sept 17

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published September 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM PDT
art show garcia center.png

The San Bernardino Art Association is a non-profit arts organization created to serve the multicultural art community of the Inland Empire. This month, they held a juried art show, judged by Steve Thomas. Artwork is on display at the Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino until September 17. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks with San Bernardino Art Association board member Adeola Davies-Aiyeloja and member and artist Rick Cummings, to learn more about the art show.

For more information, visit https://www.sbartassociation.com/2022-open-art-exhibit

