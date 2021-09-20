Facebook Funds San Bernardino Mural Promoting Community to Get Vaccinated

Facebook chose the site based on data that showed cities with high vaccination hesitancy and low vaccination rates.

The mural displays a diverse group of community members, the words "Vaccines for the Community," and a QR code that leads to Facebooks Covid-19 Information Center.

Adán Chavez is an Associate Manager with Facebook's Politics and Government Outreach team and told me, "For us, it's important that everybody gets vaccinated, and we really do hope that with this effort, more people in the community can get vaccinated."

Currently, there are nine murals completed or planned across the country, including in the cities of Detroit, San Antonio, and two locations in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Linden Wide-view of the Facebook "Vaccines for the Community" in San Bernardino.

Chavez added, "And we wanted to make sure also that at the same time, at the end of the day when you look at the spectrum of cities that we decided to install these murals in, that there were cities of all shapes and sizes, there were cities with all kinds of different people, there were people with different identities and that we had artwork at the same time reflect these exact communities."

This comes as earlier this year and last, Facebook and many social media companies came under criticism for not doing enough to stop Covid-19 misinformation.

The mural is located off the corner of 4th Street and E Street, near the parking garage of the old Carousel Mall. It is not physically painted but instead appears to be a type of vinyl sticker.