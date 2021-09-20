© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Facebook Funds San Bernardino Mural Promoting Community to Get Vaccinated

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 20, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
20210919_203954980_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Close up the Facebook mural promoting getting vaccinated off the corner of 4th St and E St in San Bernardino.

Facebook unveiled a mural last week in San Bernardino that encourages community members to get vaccinated.

Facebook chose the site based on data that showed cities with high vaccination hesitancy and low vaccination rates.

The mural displays a diverse group of community members, the words "Vaccines for the Community," and a QR code that leads to Facebooks Covid-19 Information Center.

Adán Chavez is an Associate Manager with Facebook's Politics and Government Outreach team and told me, "For us, it's important that everybody gets vaccinated, and we really do hope that with this effort, more people in the community can get vaccinated."

Currently, there are nine murals completed or planned across the country, including in the cities of Detroit, San Antonio, and two locations in Los Angeles.

20210919_204011944_iOSedit.jpg
Jonathan Linden
Wide-view of the Facebook "Vaccines for the Community" in San Bernardino.

Chavez added, "And we wanted to make sure also that at the same time, at the end of the day when you look at the spectrum of cities that we decided to install these murals in, that there were cities of all shapes and sizes, there were cities with all kinds of different people, there were people with different identities and that we had artwork at the same time reflect these exact communities."

This comes as earlier this year and last, Facebook and many social media companies came under criticism for not doing enough to stop Covid-19 misinformation.

The mural is located off the corner of 4th Street and E Street, near the parking garage of the old Carousel Mall. It is not physically painted but instead appears to be a type of vinyl sticker.

NewsFacebooklocal artsSan Bernardino
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
