San Bernardino Hosting Downtown Art Walk

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 29, 2021 at 3:00 AM PDT
Kristopher Gonzalez
The City of San Bernardino is kicking off its first Downtown Art Walk on July 29th. After almost a two-year hiatus of the city hosting no art walks, Inland Empire residents will be able to walk around Downtown San Bernardino and enjoy live music, art, and delicious food.

Kristopher Gonzalez is the President of the San Bernardino Civic Center Neighborhood Association and feels like his city is in a depressed state; and hopes this event will encourage local artists and residents to start believing in themselves.

Gonzalez said, “I thought it was important to make sure that we start believing in ourselves, that we start showcasing ourselves, stop spending our dollars outside the city, start investing in ourselves so that we can bring up our moral, and as well as encourage other people from other cities to come out to us and see what we have to offer.”

There will be several local Art Institutions featuring their artists, including The Little Gallery, The San Bernardino Center for the Arts, The Garcia Center for the Arts, and Art Connection.

The Art Walk will take place this Thursday, July 29th, from 6 PM to 10 PM. Parking for the event is available at Court Street Square, which is off North East Street and West Court Street in Downtown.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
