WIC temporarily increases fruits and veggies with American Rescue Plan funding

In a recent press release from the Department of Public Health for San bernardino County, recipeients that qualify for WIC such as California women, infants and chihildren (WIC) families, can now recieve a temporary increase in monthly WIC fruits and vegetables benefits. The increase of $35.00 is for each qualifying family member. The department says that ordinarily, children ages one to five receive $9.00 per month, and, pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women receive $11.00 per month.



Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allowed the California WIC program to enhance the

program's fruits and vegetables benefit for the summer.



SB County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said that "the fruits and vegetables benefit has a significant impact on the dietary quality of WIC families. Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables reduces the prevalence of chronic disease and strengthens the immune system. This increased benefit will allow families enrolled in the WIC program to buy and consume more healthy fruits and vegetables."



The fruit and vegetables benefit increase was issued issued from June 1, 2021 through September 30,

2021. Benefits are good for 30 days from the date they are issued. For example, benefits issued on

September 27 can still be used through October 26. KVCR News asked the department why there was a delay in the information coming out nearly 30 days after the official start of the increase. The Department of Public Health for San Bernardino County says that the delay is due to the review and approval process for their department.



WIC families can also use their fruits and vegetables benefits at any WIC-Authorized grocery store

or Farmers' Markets accepting the WIC Card. Locations can be found by visiting myfamily.wic.ca.gov.



To apply for WIC services and learn more about WIC Fruits and Vegetables benefits, call San

Bernardino County WIC at 1-800-472-2321 or visit sbcounty.gov/WIC.



The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health WIC program provides supplemental

benefits of healthy foods, support for breastfeeding, nutrition education, and referrals

to healthcare and community services. Pregnant women, working families, migrants, and caretakers

of infants and children under age five are encouraged to apply. Families receiving Temporary

Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), CalWORKs, Medi-Cal, CalFresh (Food Stamps), and/or Food

Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) are income eligible forWIC.



The San Bernardino County WIC program serves approximately 54,000 participants each month at 16

locations throughout San Bernardino County, including military bases. WIC is an equal opportunity

provider.



