children & families

-
Today Riverside U.S. Congressman Mark Takano hosted U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at a Riverside City College roundtable.KVCR’s Jonathan Linden has the…
-
In a recent press release from the Department of Public Health for San bernardino County, recipeients that qualify for WIC such as California women,…
-
An illustrated book to help children understand the coronavirus pandemic written by two Loma Linda University Medical students has become an international…
-
New mothers producing breast milk when they return to work sometimes struggle to find safe, clean places to pump. But that could get easier starting next…
-
California's teenage foster youth are doing better than the national avereage in several important ways, according to a new report. KVCR's Benjamin Purper…
-
Next month, the San Bernardino-based Time For Change Foundation will relaunch it's nationally-recognized resource program for incarcerated women in San…
-
Irvine is the nation's second-best city to raise a family... and San Bernardino is the seventh-worst, according to a recent ranking by the personal…
-
The homeless couple charged with child abuse in Joshua Tree have been reunited with their three children. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
-
A Superior Court judge yesterday (Tuesday) granted a couple charged with child abuse permission to see their three children. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has…
-
A couple in Joshua Tree has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse after their three teenage children were found living in a makeshift…