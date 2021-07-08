Rep. Takano and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Discuss New Child Tax Credit

Today Riverside U.S. Congressman Mark Takano hosted U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at a Riverside City College roundtable.

KVCR’s Jonathan Linden has the story.

The roundtable largely focused on the benefits of the new increased Child Tax Credit, which was a part of the “American Rescue Plan” passed in March.

The plan raised the maximum credit to $3,600 for children under 6, and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Before this year, the tax credit was previously only 2-thousand per child. Families will begin to receive the payments on July 15th.

You can find more information on the Tax Credit at IRS.gov.