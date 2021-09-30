First 5 San Bernardino Raising Awareness on Diaper Needs of Families

They were coinciding their event with National Diaper Need Awareness Week. According to First 5 San Bernardino, one in three U.S. families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a child clean, dry, and healthy.

Karen Scott is the Executive Director of First 5 San Bernardino, which funds organizations that directly help families in need with children ages 0 to 5. She said, "We're concerned about the health of that child, and this is like their number one need, right, is to have a clean diaper, to be able change those diapers frequently, and in order to stay healthy." Scott hopes this will bring more awareness to the need of families.

Cynthia Vitto is the owner and director of The Right Track Preschool in San Bernardino and told me, "This past year and a half, they've really helped us provide diapers (and) wipes. They've provided my staff with hand sanitizers, they provided masks for the children as well as the staff, and it's been an absolute god sent and an excellent way for us to help the families."

First 5 San Bernardino says they've helped with the donation of nearly $1 million in Covid relief supplies, including 300,000 diapers and 700,000 wipes.

If you need diapers or supplies, you can contact them for support at their website at first5sanbernardino.org,