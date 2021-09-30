© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

First 5 San Bernardino Raising Awareness on Diaper Needs of Families

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM PDT
20210929_175227465_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
First 5 San Bernardino set-up at The Right Track Preschool in San Bernardino, CA.

On Sept. 29, First 5 San Bernardino held a special event at a local preschool to help bring awareness to the diaper need for families with infants and young children.

They were coinciding their event with National Diaper Need Awareness Week. According to First 5 San Bernardino, one in three U.S. families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a child clean, dry, and healthy.

Karen Scott is the Executive Director of First 5 San Bernardino, which funds organizations that directly help families in need with children ages 0 to 5. She said, "We're concerned about the health of that child, and this is like their number one need, right, is to have a clean diaper, to be able change those diapers frequently, and in order to stay healthy." Scott hopes this will bring more awareness to the need of families.  

Cynthia Vitto is the owner and director of The Right Track Preschool in San Bernardino and told me, "This past year and a half, they've really helped us provide diapers (and) wipes. They've provided my staff with hand sanitizers, they provided masks for the children as well as the staff, and it's been an absolute god sent and an excellent way for us to help the families."

First 5 San Bernardino says they've helped with the donation of nearly $1 million in Covid relief supplies, including 300,000 diapers and 700,000 wipes.

If you need diapers or supplies, you can contact them for support at their website at first5sanbernardino.org,

Tags

Local NewsSan Bernardino Countychild careFirst Five
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden