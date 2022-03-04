City of Perris launches childcare assistance program

The program will assist Perris parents with temporary financial assistance for childcare for up to three months.

"The goal is to be able to provide new resources and bridge existing childcare resources with working families here in Perris," said Perris Public Health Supervisor Crystal Lopez.

To apply, applicants must not receive any other financial assistance for childcare and submit a letter explaining their financial needs.

"You know we're targeting this select group of families that don't qualify for those low income you know services but still kind of may struggle with that childcare financial assistance," said Lopez.

A parents preferred childcare facility does not need to be in Perris but must be on the city's approval list, which the facility can obtain with proof of insurance, a childcare license, and other factors.