Local News

City of Perris launches childcare assistance program

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM PST
275053311_269182778702395_2094138395635792345_n.jpg

Earlier this week, the city of Perris launched its childcare assistance program.

The program will assist Perris parents with temporary financial assistance for childcare for up to three months.

"The goal is to be able to provide new resources and bridge existing childcare resources with working families here in Perris," said Perris Public Health Supervisor Crystal Lopez.

To apply, applicants must not receive any other financial assistance for childcare and submit a letter explaining their financial needs.

"You know we're targeting this select group of families that don't qualify for those low income you know services but still kind of may struggle with that childcare financial assistance," said Lopez.

A parents preferred childcare facility does not need to be in Perris but must be on the city's approval list, which the facility can obtain with proof of insurance, a childcare license, and other factors.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden