children's health

In a recent press release from the Department of Public Health for San bernardino County, recipeients that qualify for WIC such as California women,…
California kids in polluted areas may be at higher risk for obesity than those who live around clean air, as Capital Public Radio's Sammy Caiola explains.
Some of California's sickest children are recovering in hospital beds that aren't seismically compliant, or need new medical equipment. In November, state…
Would restaurants in California be forced to serve only milk or water to children under a bill headed to Governor Jerry Brown's desk? Capital Public…
Families of children with disabilties say they aren't getting the nursing care that they're entitled to through Medi-Cal. The filed a class-action lawsuit…
Governor Jerry Brown's proposed budget is earning praise from children's advocates because it invests part of the surplus in programs to support health…
A government program that provides insurance for low and middle income kids might not receive a federal boost this year. Capital Public Radio's Sammy…
California's program providing health insurance coverage to undocumented children through Medi-Cal is less than a year old. And there's no assurance the…
California will son have two drug and alcohol treatment centers for Native American youth. Capital Public Radio health reporter, Ja'Nel Johnson has…
The rate of children dying from drug overdoses has sharply increased in California over the last 12 years. Capital Public Radio reporter, Katie Orr filed…