food and nutrition

In a recent press release from the Department of Public Health for San bernardino County, recipeients that qualify for WIC such as California women,…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved an ordinance establishing regulations for home-based cooks to serve hot and cold meals on…
Organic food isn't served in most California school districts...because it costs more. But a bill moving through the legislature would launch a pilot to…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County supervisors today (Tuesday) will review a proposed ordinance establishing rules and regulations for home-based cooks to…
Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco has added a plant-based meat to their menu for the first time. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
Restaurants in California that offer kids meals will soon be required to serve water or unflavored milk as teh default drink options. Capital Public…
For decades, vegetarians have used a variety of nut and bean patties as a substitute for one of America's most popular menu items: the hamburger. But now,…
It's Yam time, also known as Thanksgiving, when family cooks start dusting off their favorite candied yam recipes. Meanwhile, California sweet potato…
A system in California that helps low-income people eat more state-grown fruits and vegetables is getting nearly $4 million from the federal government to…
A proposed new rule from the USDA may force convenience stores across the nation to stop accepting SNAP benefits, also known as Food Stamps. The…