Two U.C. Riverside physicists are working to understand the rules for how viruses build themselves, something that could drive the development of new drug…
U.C. Riverside’s Center for Social Innovation is hosting an Inland Empire Policy Summit this week with a focus on building a more equitable future during…
The results of a survey on the top educational priorities of Black families and students across the Inland Empire was released Thursday. KVCR’s Megan…
U.C. Riverside held a virtual panel Wednesday afternoon with experts and university leaders to talk through expectations around the Biden-Harris…
U.C. Riverside announced Thursday that it is leading one of the nation’s largest research initiatives to reverse a decline in honeybees which threatens…
As the pandemic rages on, public trust in institutions is down and disparities across society are up. A panel of U.C. Riverside and U.C. Merced social…
As election results continue to trickle in across California and the nation, KVCR’s Megan Jamerson spoke to U.C. Riverside Political Science Professor…
The coronavirus pandemic may have upended the world of live theatre, but the Theatre Department at the University of California, Riverside has found a way…
Lillian Vasquez speaks with Lavinia Mitroi, a student at the UCR School of Medicine, who sits on the COVID-19 Student Taskforce at UC Riverside. Lavinia…
Federal officials announced yesterday that UC Riverside and three other universities will receive federal funds to find alternatives to animal testing. UC…