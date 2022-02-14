UC Riverside hosting conference on advocating for environmental justice in medicine

The conference will take place on March 5 and 6. In the university's press release, they say this year's conference will bring together community organizers, health professionals, students, and others and explore how environmental justice ties into medicine.

Speakers at the event include UCR emeritus professor of creative writing Mike Davis and People's collective for Environmental Justice Co-Founder Andrea Vidaurre.

The virtual conference will feature several speaker panels, an interactive workshop, and a virtual table fair.