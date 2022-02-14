© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

UC Riverside hosting conference on advocating for environmental justice in medicine

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
UCR-Health-2048x1360.jpg
UCR Health
/
www.ucrhealth.org
A photo of the UC Riverside School of Medicine Research Building.

In two weeks, the UC Riverside School of Medicine will be hosting its fourth annual Structural Competency Conference.

The conference will take place on March 5 and 6. In the university's press release, they say this year's conference will bring together community organizers, health professionals, students, and others and explore how environmental justice ties into medicine.

Speakers at the event include UCR emeritus professor of creative writing Mike Davis and People's collective for Environmental Justice Co-Founder Andrea Vidaurre.

The virtual conference will feature several speaker panels, an interactive workshop, and a virtual table fair.

Local News UC RiversideUCR School of Medicine
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden