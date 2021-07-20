-
The University of California, Riverside received some good budget news from the state Tuesday in a time when coronavirus related revenue shortfalls are…
-
UCR's Medical School graduating class of 2018 celebrated Match Day, a day where medical students nationwide find out where they will be doing their…
-
The first-ever 4-year class of medical students to make their way through the UC Riverside School of Medicine graduates tomorrow (Friday). KVCR's Ken…
-
The University of California, Riverside has chosen a new leader for the UCR School of Medicine. KVCR's Ken Vincent has more.
-
When the founding dean of UC Riverside's medical school, Dr. G. Richard Olds, announced he was stepping down last summer, the news came as a surprise.…
-
A leading force behind the creation of the UC Riverside School of Medicine -- and its founding dean -- Dr. G. Richard Olds has resigned. Olds announced…
-
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has withdrawn a commitment to provide 15 million dollars over 10 years to the UC Riverside School of Medicine.…