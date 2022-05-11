© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

California 100 initiative releases three new reports focused on the state's future at UC Riverside event

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM PDT
20220511_005223568_iOS.png
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
California 100 Executive Director and UC Riverside Professor Karthick Ramakrishnan speaking during California 100's UC Riverside Panel on May 10, 2022.

On Tuesday, UC Riverside hosted the California 100 initiative, which held a panel and released three new reports focused on California’s future.

The research released was focused on the state’s economic mobility, education, arts, culture, and entertainment. “The three reports that we’re releasing today are part of 15 reports that California 100 is going to be releasing over the course of this year," said California 100 Executive Director and UC Riverside Professor Karthick Ramakrishnan.

Ramakrishnan says the initiative’s research is producing something most Californians have not seen before. “We are talking about long-term futures," Ramakrishnan said. “We are not talking about forecasts or projections; what we’re talking about are scenarios that are plausible scenarios for the future.”

Those scenarios include a future where private-for-profit and non-profit providers would replace the public education system or a different reality where education remains a state responsibility.

Michael Tubbs is a California 100 commissioner and the founder of the End Poverty in California (EPIC) non-profit. He discussed the group’s report on economic mobility, which partially looked at working poverty in the state. “Poverty is becoming a caste in our state and in our country; that there’s a permanent caste of folks who are born in poverty and stay in poverty, and that should be unacceptable," Tubbs said. He added that if California wants growth, the state needs to end poverty.

Some of the upcoming reports to be released by California 100 include one on the future of fiscal reform and one on federalism and foreign policy.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
