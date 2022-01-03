Universities Across Inland Empire Taking Measures to Address Covid-19 Surge

On Monday, the University of California, Riverside began a planned two weeks of remote classes, with Chancellor Kim Willcox saying in a release that the university expects to return to their planned winter quarter modes of instruction the week of Jan. 17.

California Baptist University is delaying the start of their in-person Spring semester classes by eight days, with their first day being Jan. 18.

Calfornia State University, San Bernardino, and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona are still planning to have in-person classes. Both universities won’t start their regularly scheduled spring semesters till late January. According to Cal State San Bernardino Spokesperson Joe Gutierrez, all covid precautions will continue to be in place, with all Cal State students being required to receive their covid booster shots by Feb. 28.