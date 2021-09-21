© 2021 91.9 KVCR

September 21st is World Alzheimer's Day

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 21, 2021
UCR Brain Game Center for Mental Fitness and Well-being
Sept. 21 is World Alzheimers Day. According to the Alzheimer's Association, worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

According to the association, some early signs and indicators of Alzheimer's include memory loss, challenges in planning or solving problems, and difficulty completing familiar tasks.

Professor Aaron Seitz of UC Riverside and is the director of the UCR's Brain Game Center for Mental Fitness and Wellbeing. He said, "If you notice that these symptoms are occurring, starting to keep track of them and starting to see whether it's actually getting worse, or how fast it's getting worse, or whether it's something that isn't changing much can be really important to being able to understand whether there's a problem."

The center has several grants from the National Institute on Aging and conducts research and tests brain fitness games that assist people in real-life activities.

Seitz added that frustratingly, there are currently no known cures or set in stone ways to prevent the disease. He added, "The thing we try to address is the hopeful side, where we believe these types of interventions can be beneficial to people who might have potential for cognitive declines with Alzheimer's."

If you'd like to learn more about the UCR Brain Game Center and the work they do, you can go to their website at BrainGameCenter.ucr.edu.

UC RiversideAlzheimer's Disease
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
