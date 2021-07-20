Search Query
Show Search
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVCR
All Streams
News
Programs
Schedule
Support
Events
Car Donations
About Us
KVCR TV
Alzheimer's Disease
Local Public Health
UC Study: Alzheimer's Rates Are 50% Higher Among Latinos Than Whites
As California's Latino population ages, a worrisome trend of high dementia rates is becoming clear. UC Davis researchers are embarking on a new study to…
Listen
•
1:48