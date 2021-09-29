UCR Jobs Report Shows Growth in Inland Empire

The findings were released by the Center for Social Innovation at UCR, with the report's goal being to start the conversation around how to better quantify and understand good jobs in the Inland Empire.

Michael Bates is an Assistant Professor of Economics at UC Riverside and was one of the report's authors. He said, "Sort of the good news is that a lot of that job growth was concentrated in these good high education jobs. Sort of the flip side of that is the lowest category of growth was among good jobs for people who don't have a bachelor's degree."

He was speaking on how the job market was before the pandemic. The report defines good jobs according to earnings, provision of benefits, and weeks and hours of work.

Professor Gates added, "Switching to the recovery, we're starting to see some early signs that are positive. For instance, job postings are recovering and actually in the Inland Empire; specifically, we saw continued growth of postings for people that don't have a college degree."

According to data in the report, 30% of Inland Empire residents fall under their definition of good jobs, with only 22% of that group being Latino, despite making up more than 50% of the IE population.

